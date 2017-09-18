Free SHS: embattled Headmaster directed to refund extorted monies to students

Akumfi Ameyaw Senior High School <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505727142_49_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Techiman North District Chief Executive (DCE), Peter Mensah has instructed the headmaster of Akumfi Ameyaw Senior High School to refund monies extorted from first year students as registration.

The DCE gave the directive after the headmaster admitted that the students were asked to pay GH¢30 each when approached.

The DCE was alerted by a parent who was asked to pay an additional GH¢30 and upon confrontation, the headmaster confirmed the allegation but explained that the said amount was to be used for the purchase of files and other items.

The headmaster Mr. Okum Julian complied with the directive from the DCE and has since refunded the amount to students as some of them confirmed receipt of their monies to the DCE after a follow up.

Mr Peter Mensah has however lodged a formal complaint with the district education directorate and has instructed for a probe into the matter.

The DCE disclosed to mynewsgh.com that he will visit the school later this week to interact with the students on the difficulties they encountered during their registrations as well as ask whether they all received the GH ¢ 30 they initially paid to the school or not.

