Free SHS: Accra Girls denies shutting doors to girl with dreadlocks

Authorities at the Accra Girls Senior High School have rejected claims a girl had been denied admission into the school because she wore dreadlocks.

According to Myjoyonline.com sources, the girl was offered admission into the school even before the issue about her hair came up during a management meeting.

“No one has denied his daughter admission; no one. We [AGISS] gave the girl admission even before we saw her face,” the source said.

Father of the said student had told Adom FM last week that, the school refused to offer admission to his daughter on the grounds that she had dreadlocks.

The parent had claimed his efforts to see the headmistress; Joyce Acolaste yielded no results because “she was locked in her office.”

However, checks by Myjoyonline.com reveal, no student placed in the school has been denied admission. The father of the girl in question has also been paying regular visits to his daughter who has been admitted into the school.

The source further revealed that this “is not the first case that we have had. We have situations where light-skinned students from foreign countries are in the school who have not got their hair cut and nobody goes about worrying them.”

“We have not denied anybody to keep their hair but for the sake of decency, we keep telling them…to as much as possible to cut their hair down or tie it nicely,” the source explained.