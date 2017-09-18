Don’t let Ofoase- Ayirebi down – Oppong-Nkrumah to scholarship students

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

The MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has awarded a scholarship to 200 students in his constituency.

The scholarship will supplement government’s newly launched Free Senior High School Education programme being enjoyed by the current first-year students in public second cycle institutions.

The Education and Skills Development Programme committee in the constituency received over 1000 applications, but 200 students from SHS Forms 2 and 3, Teacher and Nursing Training Colleges, Polytechnics and Universities sailed through the process to benefit from the scheme.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah advised the beneficiaries to live above reproach and stay focused to justify why they merited the scholarship.

“Through this initiative, we hope to keep about 200 students every year in school starting from this year. To you who are beneficiaries don’t let me down, don’t let your parents down and don’t let the people of Ofoase-Ayirebi down,” Mr Oppong-Nkrumah, who is also the deputy Minister of Information, emphasised.

He added: “You need to be on top of your game. Remember this is a scholarship and it’s renewable annually based on your performance and good behaviour. Take your studies seriously because it is the key to your future. I believe through education we can change the narrative and turn around our destinies and improve the conditions of our lives for better.”

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah expressed his gratitude to the District Assembly for its support in developing the constituency, adding the effective collaboration between the local assembly and his office has culminated in the provision of a mechanised borehole system with four tanks and a solar panel to operate for residents of Akyem Akokoaso in the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency.

“We are also in the process of facilitating the provision of over 3,000 electricity meters for many residents who were not captured in the first phase. 27 other communities will also receive electricity in the Electricity Extension Programme that will soon commence in the district,” the MP promised.

DCE hails Oppong- Nkrumah

For his part, the District Chief Executive of the area, Paul Asamoah hailed the MP for his dedication and walking the talk of his campaign promises, adding the scholarship scheme “has taken away immense pressure” on him.

He assured the constituents the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will deliver on its promises such as One Constituency One Million Dollars initiative and One District One Factory Project.

Mr. Asamoah appealed to the government to help put up a hospital in the district since there is no major health facility in the district to take care of emergencies. “A district of 140,000 has no doctor. This is heart-rending. We are appealing to the government through the Ministry of Local Government to help us,” the DCE stressed.

Parents of beneficiaries express joy

Parents of beneficiaries could not contain their joy at the deed expressed towards them by the Member of Parliament. They hailed praises on the lawmaker for the timely intervention which will take off the burden of looking for ways to fund their children in school.

“I have been thinking of how to pay my son’s admission fees. I thank the MP for this gesture. It is very timely,” a parent said.

Another parent explained, “Most of us have been considering going for loans to enable us pay our children’s fees. The scholarship is a relief on the finances of myself and several other households.”