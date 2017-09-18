DJ Tell apologizes for labeling female nurses as Prostitutes

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

A Radio DJ for Zaa Fm in the Northern regional capital, Tamale, Halik Musah known popularly as Dj Tell has rendered an unqualified apology for describing female nurses as prostitutes.

The Radio Dj came under immense pressure after his post on Facebook describing Nurses, especially in the Northern Region as prostitutes. A campaign to get him sacked by the station he works with was started by several personalities from the region.

The Northern chapter of the Nurses and Midwives Association also in a press release called on Nurses affected by his comments to disregard it and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

“We wish to state unequivocally, and on record, that these comments are as uncivilized, uncouth and unprofessional as the personality behind it. We are hereby calling on all Nurses and the general public to disregard those comment(s) and treat them with the contempt they deserve. Indeed, it is unfortunate and disheartening that Mr. Halik has brazenly and unintelligently failed to draw a line between his personal squabbles and professionalism, a matter which we believe poses serious questions about his integrity and qualification as a recognized media practitioner.

For while these comments defy common sense and reasoning, they also grossly defy the ethics of Journalism and regulations outlined by the National Media Commission and the National Communications Authority.”

But in a post on Facebook, a remorseful Halik Musah said he was sorry for describing nurses as prostitutes.

He said “I want to use this platform to sincerely apologize to the general public over the comments I made on social media, the intention was not to offend anybody. The comments were edited under 2 minutes when I realized my initial post was wrong”.