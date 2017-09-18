Aziz Tetteh shines again; wins Man of the Match in game against Pragon

Lech Poznan’s Aziz Tetteh <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505716288_737_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Lech Poznan’s defensive midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh again won the Man-of-the-match in their game against Pragon.

The 27-year-old was chosen by the fans of Kolejorza to be the best football player of Lech Poznan’s away match against Pogo? Szczecin. Gha?czyk voted 39 percent on our website. For the player, this is the second honor of the season.

Team coach Nenad Bjelica uncharacteristically drew in the 8th Lotto Ekstraklasa with the Pogo? Szczecin and maintained the leading position.

Kolejizza was played by Aziz Tetteh. Similar opinions were made by Canal + viewers, who pointed out Ghanaian as a match player.

The former Platanias man voted 39% on our website. Second place was Matus Putnocky, and on the third tie ?ukasz Tra?ka and Mario Situm.

