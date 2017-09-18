Awuku fit for YEA Board Chair – AmoakoTuffuor

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-18

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Amoako Tuffuor, has said the newly sworn-in Board Chair of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Sammi Awuku, is qualified for the job.

According to him, Mr Awuku has deep knowledge about concerns of the Ghanaian youth, hence will work up to expectations. His comments come on the heels of claims by the Member of Parliament for Pru East, Dr Kwabena Donkor, that Mr Awuku does not qualify to be appointed Chair of YEA.

Dr Donkor said he would petition President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to revoke his appointment

He said: “Sammi Awuku is a young man with a future. He’s a young man, he’s a potential leader but you cannot tell me that as at today, we can say Sammi Awuku is a person of recognised standing and experienced in administration and human resource development. I believe not. He may aspire to get there, but he’s not yet there and therefore if we make him the Chair of the agency, an agency that is already suffering from political interference, and contrary to the labour act, we may make the youth organiser of the NPP the Chair, are we perpetuating the politicisation of the agency or we are pushing a national agenda?

“We wish government takes a second look at the appointment…he may have been made to Chair any other body that does not have this specific requirement… I appeal to the appointing authority to take a second look at the law and also, the spirit of the law to ensure that the national interest takes precedence over party interest. This, we have to appeal to the President.”

But speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yesom on Accra 100.5FM on Monday, September 18, Dr Amokao Tuffuor said: “I have known Sammi Awuku for years and I can tell you that he is an intelligent young man who has deep knowledge of the youth in this country.

“I have interacted with him several times and I can tell you that he can handle the task entrusted to him. We need to support the young ones to take up leadership role so that we the experienced ones will sit at the back and offer our support.

“I will disagree with Dr Kwabena Donkor on his comments that Sammi Awuku is not qualified for the job.”