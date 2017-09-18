Asuasu D/A Primary School receives support from Empowerment Aid

The organization visited the school as part of its humanitarian project <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505700883_236_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Asuasu D/A Primary School in Eastern Region have received support from Empowerment Aid, a Non- Governmental Organization (NGO) based in Accra.

The organization visited the school as part of its humanitarian project dubbed ‘School Uniform For Every Girl Child’ which aimed at Increasing Girl Child enrolment in schools.

The pupils were motivated to study hard in order to grow up and become great people in the society. Donations such as school uniforms, books, bags, shoes and clothing were presented to the pupils.

Ms. Esther Pokuaa Amofa, Executive Director of Empowerment Aid (NGO) inspired the pupils to take education serious since its only education that can help them develop their community and Ghana as a whole. She educated the women in the community to invest in their children’s education since an investment in education pays best the benefit.

The headmaster of the school, Mr. Addo Larbi who couldn’t hide his joy thanked Empowerment Aid (NGO) for such an awesome donation and asked the government and other benevolent organizations and individuals to come and support them.

قالب وردپرس

Comments