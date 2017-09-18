Akufo-Addo’s ‘Free SHS’ is not free – Anyidoho

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has thrown salvos at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for implementing his ‘’populist’’ free senior school policy.

According to him, the free SHS promised by the NPP is not free because parents are buying chop boxes, trunks, brooms, soaps, sponge, toiletries and other items before their wards are admitted in the various public schools.

In the view of Koku Anyidoho, the policy would have been totally free if the current administration had provided all other items the beneficiaries needed for school.

‘’They say it is free education. Is the trunk free? Is the chop box free? Is the mattress free? Is the blanket free? Is the bed sheet free? Are the toiletries free? Where is the free education,’’ he quizzed further.

Speaking to Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 875Fm, the fierce critic of Nana Addo said, families are going through trauma because the NPP promised to implement the policy to cover all students however, after winning power they have resolved to allow only fresh students benefit.

The government he lamented is frustrating head teachers and treating them as zombies. The administration he said has forced the various schools to admit beneficiaries as day students to cut cost.

He said, ‘’you have forced students to rent hostels when we have boarding facilities. This is nothing from witchcraft and a populist agenda…Who forced you to implement the free SHS? If you cannot implement the SHS, then don’t do it.’’

He slammed government for intimidating head teachers who are making demands for PTA levies.

‘’Because of Akufo-Addo’s populist free SHS, they have placed an embargo on PTA dues,’’ he noted.