Accra Girls SHS denies turning away Rasta girl

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-18

File photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505737924_113_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The School management at the Accra Girls Senior High School has rejected media claims that it has refused admission to first year student with dreadlocks.

According to Myjoyonline.com the student in question has gone through the admission process and has started classes.

“No one has denied his daughter admission; no one. We [AGISS] gave the girl admission even before we saw her face.’’

However, checks by Myjoyonline.com reveal, no student placed in the school has been denied admission. The father of the girl in question has also been paying regular visits to his daughter who has been admitted into the school.

The source further revealed that this “is not the first case that we have had. We have situations where light-skinned students from foreign countries are in the school who have not got their hair cut and nobody goes about worrying them.”

“We have not denied anybody to keep their hair but for the sake of decency, we keep telling them…to as much as possible to cut their hair down or tie it nicely,” the source explained