A-Plus’ corruption, thievery allegations false, baseless – CID

The Police CID has described as baseless, allegations of corruption leveled against two deputy Chiefs-of-Staff of the Akufo-Addo government by popular musician and sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly referred to as A Plus.

After series of investigations to ascertain the authenticity of musician A-Plus’ claims against the two persons, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye, the CID rendered the claims outright falsehood and untruth.

A-Plus accused Mr. Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye of corruption and thievery. On his Facebook page, he expressed surprise and disappointment at President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of what he described as “two thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools”.

A statement released by the CID however ‘rubbished’ the claims indicating that they were mere unsubstantiated comments.

The statement indicated that A-Plus during questioning “categorically denied ever accusing both persons of thievery and or receiving any money as bribe. He however maintained the allegation of corruption. The basis of his allegation the statement said, was that Messers Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor had interfered in the management of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital which in his (A-Plus’) opinion amounted to corruption”.

The CID cleared Mr. Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye of any crime, indicating that the two intervened to seek clarity from management of Korle-Bu Teaching hospital following a petition by Unibank Ghana Limited indicating that management of the hospital had abrogated an existing MoU with them without any reason amounting to unfairness.

The statement maintained that the intervention of two deputy Chiefs-of-Staff was transparent and born out of the protection of the public interest which is consistent with their duties as Chiefs-of-Staff.

Read the full statement below: