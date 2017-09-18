A-Plus’ corruption allegations baseless – CID

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

A-Plus’ corruption allegations against two presidential staffers are unfounded, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has said.

A statement from the CID said: “the allegation of corruption was found to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility.”

A-Plus, real name Kwame Asare Obeng, had taken to Facebook to accuse President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor of being corrupt, without giving details to back his claim.

He also described the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff as thieves, although he retracted this particular allegation.

The CID revealed that A-Plus’ corruption allegations stemmed from Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor’s involvement in the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital. He held that their involvement amounted to corruption, according to the CID statement.

Francis Asenso-Boakye subsequently rejected the unsubstantiated corruption claims made against him and Abu Jinapor.

The statement indicated that the allegations had to do with a petition by Unibank Ghana Limited to the effect that the management of Korle-Bu had abrogated an existing MoU with them without any reason and that Korle-Bu had treated them unfairly.

The two deputy Chiefs of Staff, among others, got involved to seek clarity from the hospital’s management regarding the said petition, according to the CID.

“Their [Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor’s] intervention was transparent, borne out of the protection of the public interest and consistent with their duties as chiefs of staff,” the CID’s investigations concluded.

The CID took up the allegations because of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive to security agencies to invite anyone who made allegations of corruption against his officials to provide evidence for necessary investigations.