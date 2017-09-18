208 returnees from Benin expected this week

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-18

The 208 returnees are returning to the country voluntarily. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505727774_15_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some 208 more Ghanaian returnees from the Benin Republic are expected to arrive in the country this week.

It follows the return of over 100 men, women and children to Ghana on Friday, 15 September 2017, after the Benin government evicted them from their coastal neighbourhood to make way for the construction of a harbour.

Affected Ghanaians were originally scheduled for deportation in July this year, but the exercise was extended to September following the intervention of the Ghanaian mission in Benin.

The first batch of the returnees, numbering 108, were received by officers of the National Management and Disaster Organisation (NADMO) in the Central Region and dispatched to their respective communities after they underwent a registration and screening process.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NADMO, Eric Arthur, speaking to Class News said the organisation is accessing the situation at their various zonal points to provide the necessary assistance to the returnees.

He however noted that the 208 returnees are returning to the country voluntarily.

“What we are now looking forward to is that we are still awaiting a total number of 208 more to be returned willingly back to Ghana and this must be very clear, they are returning willingly back to Ghana… In situations of this nature, NADMO, through government, assesses the needs of our brothers; they just returned, they have been taken to their respective homes. Obviously they are not going to start working so they will be needing certain things…so therefore, NADMO has zonal officers accessing the situation, accessing their needs and that is where we will come to their aid,” he stated.