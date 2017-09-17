World Bank Country Director urges Engineers to institute sanctions for shoddy job

Business News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-17

Country Director of the World Bank Group for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Dr. Henry G. R. Kerali, has called on Civil Engineers in the country to institute sanctions regimes for Engineers and contractors whose actions lead to poor infrastructure delivery.

Dr. Kerali made the call when he delivered a speech as the Special Guest at the Civil Engineering Conference and Exhibition held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge in Accra.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Regulating Civil Engineering Practice for Effective Delivery’, the World Bank Country Director asked, “What happens when a building collapses? Who bears the ultimate responsibility?”

He adds, “It is still not clear to me the sanctions regime for Engineers and Contractors whose actions leads to the poor infrastructure delivery. It is also not clear to me whether the delivery by professional practice is evaluated. Is Professional misconduct an issue, and if it is, how are practitioners held liable?

“I am not advocating witch-hunting, or a drive to deprive professionals of their livelihood. To the contrary, I believe that Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) needs to establish auditing systems that help to prevent mistakes before they happen.”

Chairperson for the function, Ing. Mrs. Carlien Bou-Chedid, who is the President of the GhIE, reminded the Engineers of the new law, the Engineering Council ACT 819, which requires that all Engineering Practitioners are registered in one of the four categories – 1. Professional Engineers 2. Engineering Technologies 3. Engineering Technicians 4. Engineering Craftsmen. “Each one of these Practitioners is essential in the Engineering practice with different strength and capabilities that work together as a team in the Engineering field”, the GhIE President added.

The Chairman of the Civil Technical Division of the Ghana Institute of Engineers (GhiE) Ing. Joseph Oddei, on his part, thanked the Exhibitors and partners for exhibiting their state-of-the-art equipment and products to the admiration of the participants.

“We are privileged to have Cad Consult Ghana, Zwalum-Den Braven Sealants, METRISYS, Ghana Re, Africa Navigation Technologies, Geo-Tech Systems and GHACEM, displaying their quality products to the participants”, Ing. Oddei concluded.

A cutting-edge presentation on the functions of the Engineering Council was made to participants by the Registrar of the Council, Mr. Wise Ametefe.