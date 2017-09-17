Work with integrity and professionalism – Akufo-Addo to NIA Board

President Akufo-Addo has sworn-in members of the governing board of the National Identification Authority(NIA).

At a brief ceremony at the offices of the Authority, President Akufo-Addo charged the new board to work with utmost integrity and professionalism.

According to him, the role of the NIA is crucial in the management and development of the country, hence his call.

“You’ve been charged with extremely important and sensitive responsibilities to oversee the compilation and National Identification system for our country. So much of the future of our country hinges on the quality of the work that this authority is going to do.”

He said the board has an uphill task ahead of them urging members to bring to the task their various experiences and qualities that will help the renewed system to succeed.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo today, September, 15, 2017 kicked off the renewed National Identification System promised by the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).

President Akufo-Addo was the first to register under the renewed system after a launch of the New National identification system at the head office of the National Identification Authority in Accra.

The new Identification system is to enable the economy to be formalised through the establishment of a national data-base after the national digital addressing system is set up.