Without pupils you’re unemployed – GES Director to teachers

2017-09-17

Mr. Anthony Boateng, the acting Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged teachers to work hard and to be professional in the conduct of their duties.

Speaking at the “My First Day at School” event at the Madina Cluster of Schools in Accra, Mr. Anthony Boateng said teachers had no cause to complain about the attitudes of pupils.

He stated, “You are not in this school to complain and to be doing nothing. Stop blaming the child for every wrong thing. You are here to teach and to mold these children for life and you ought to do it well always. You should know that without these pupils, all of us here are unemployed.”

Madam Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi, the Municipal Chief Executive of La-Nkwantanang-Madina, lauded teachers for their hard work and urged them to intensify their support for all educational policies and programmes of government, including the Free Senior High School programme.

Mrs. Margaret Nsiah-Asamoah, the La-Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Director of Education, advised teachers to eschew acts that have the propensity to reduce educational standards.

She assured that her outfit would do all within its means to improve the performance of schools in the municipality, noting, “My outfit would continue to engage the government and stakeholders to promote good-quality education in the municipality.”

In another development, Mr. Anthony Kwaku Amoah, a Public Relations Officer of GES, has donated of some supplementary books to the kindergarten and primary pupils of Saint Kilian Catholic Basic School at Awutu-Beraku in Central Region.

He urged teachers and school heads to effectively involve parents in the choice of senior high schools for pupils who are deemed to be placed by the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

“Very soon, our pupils will be choosing their senior high, technical and vocational schools and programmes of study as part of their registration for BECE. I plead with you to involve parents and guardians in this exercise so as to avoid the situation where some parents and guardians mount undue pressure on the CSSPS, when the time comes, with the reason being that they are not aware of the schools that their children have chosen and so will not allow them to enroll.”