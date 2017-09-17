We shall end child slavery in Ghana – Francis Sosu

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

The President and Founder of Youth for Human Rights Africa (YoHRA), Francis Xavier Sosu has pledged his commitment to end child slavery in Ghana.

He made this pledge when he was speaking at the Global Ambassadors Institute in Oklahoma City in the United States of America on Saturday, 16th September, 2017.

The Global Ambassadors leadership Institute is a project by World Experiences Foundation which brings together High School and College students and equips them to become global thinkers and prepare them for global challenges.

The institute provides opportunities for Participants to develop cross-cultural understanding and intercultural skills so they can implement a multicultural project in their communities.



The training also creates opportunities to enhance skills in large and small scale event planning, project management, leadership, and communication among others.

The project provides networking opportunities with leaders and global citizens in Oklahoma and around the world.

Speaking at the Institute on the Topic “My Journey to Change the World”, Mr Sosu shared his life story of how he suffered what can be called “child slavery” while living on the streets of Accra.

“We must end Child Slavery in Ghana. I am committed to work through the Treasure of Life Foundation in USA to end Child Slavery in Ghana,” he added.

Mr. Sosu also noted that the current condition was a violation of the rights to life and dignity of all trafficked children and children in various forms of bondage. He insisted that “on daily bases some of these children are violated.

However, it is not enough to do advocacy and talk about the issue. That is why through the Treasure of Life Foundation USA we seek support and partnership to end Child Slavery through education.”

On his part the Chief Executive Officer of the Treasure of Life Foundation – USA, Mr. Jeff Woodard in a brief remark said “the project would consist of a number of tours that give projects, institutions and individuals a firsthand information about the problems so that sustainable strategies could be put in place to end the menace”.

The Oklahoma Teacher of the year, Mr. Jon Hazell who is also a Board Member of the Treasure of Life Foundation – USA advised that all Global projects must have respect for indigenous cultures. He asserted that “I believe God gave us different cultures for a reason. The reason to me is the need to interdepend on each other. No culture is superior to others. If we learn to respect every culture we would be able to succeed in our projects as Global Ambassadors”

The Founder and Chief Executive of the Global Experiences Foundation, Mr. Akash Patel on his part pledged to use their platform and resources to create more awareness about Treasure of Life Foundation through schools and Colleges in Oklahoma to ensure that Child Slavery is ended not only in Ghana but also on the African Continent.