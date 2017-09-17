UEW, Department of Communication launches 10th anniversary celebration

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Reverend Father Anthony Afful Broni, Acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has said there is a need for stakeholders in the communication and media sector to ensure that accurate messages are delivered to their audience.

Reverend Afful Broni said this in his speech delivered on his behalf by Professor Yaw Ameyaw, Director of Quality Assurance of UEW, at the launch of the 10th anniversary celebration of the department of Communication and Media Studies (CMS) of UEW.

The theme for the celebration is: “A decade of providing communication and media studies education: The prospects and challenges”.

Reverend Afful Broni said controlling of message production and dissemination is no longer a privilege possessed only by the church, the state and government, but it is shared by all.

He said “the quality of personnel of communication and media of every country is undoubtedly one of the most valued and important resources through which the country can accelerate development and achieve competitive advantage in this global world of ours”.

Miss Ama Boatemaa Appiah-Kubi, UEW Commutation, Media and Studies Students Association President, said CSM – UEW was established in September 2007/2008 academic year to train people to become experts in the field of communication.

She commended the lecturers for their passionate, dedication and commitment the growth of the department making it among the best communication department in the country.

Mrs Vicky Wireko-Andoh, General Manager for “Today” newspaper, a guest speaker at the launch, commended the lectures through whose foresight has brought the department to this far.

She said research has established that communication and media studies education will be the first choice of profession among secondary school leaving students by 2030.

She said it is time for our communication and media education establishments, to champion the brand Ghana Agenda for our country to transform in all spheres including tourism, education and health.

Professor Asiedu Addo, Dean of Faculty Science, called on the student of the department attend to their studies and utilize the knowledge and skills they have acquired to help create an enabling environment for us all.