Stay away from Sammy Awuku’s appointment – Agyenim Boateng tells Kwabena Donkor

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-09-17

Former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505654555_505_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ashanti Regional Acting Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Agyenim Boateng Daniel has warned the “impotent” resigned former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor to keep mute and stay away from the appointment of Sammy Awuku, the youth activist, newly appointed Board Chairman of YEA and Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, CEO of Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

Speaking to Class news’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson in an exclusive interview, the Pru East lawmaker called on President Nana Addo to take a second look at the appointment of Sammy Awuku and later published on classfmonline.com with the caption,



‘Sammy Awuku not qualified to chair YEA board – Kwabena Donkor’

“We wish government take a second look at appointment, Awuku may have been made to chair any other body that does not have this specific requirement. I appeal to the Appointing Authority to take a second look at the law and also the spirit of the law to ensure that the national interest takes precedence over party interest. This we have to appeal to the President.”

Dr. Kwabena Donkor also hinted that he will petition President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to revoke Sammy Awuku’s appointment.

Barely twenty four hours, Dr. Kwabena Donkor made the claims, he has been under pressure by the file and rank of the NPP especially the youth wings and notably is the NPP’s National Deputy Youth Organizer, Dominic Eduah who has warned Dr. Donkor to focus on NDC’s woes and leave his boss, Sammy Awuku alone.

A sharp rebuttal, Mr. Agyenim Boateng described claims by the former Minister of Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor that the ruling New Patriotic Party’s National Organizer, Sammy Awuku is not qualified to be Board Chairman Youth Employment Agency as quite unfortunate.

Mr. Agyenim Boateng also questioned Dr. Donkor’s credibility as a former Power Minister who could not solve the power challenges known as ‘dumsor’

He called himself a Dr, but couldn’t solve power challenges Ghana encountered during his incompetent Mahama administration, He added.

*Mr. Agyenim Boateng demanding these answers from Dr. Kwabena Donkor*

He misused Ghana money and resources for nothing. I want to ask Dr Kwabena Donkor where he was when Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was appointed as a Deputy Minister of Education in charge of tertiary?

Secondly, where did he get the Name Kwabena Donkor?

Thirdly, how much did he use to renovate his father’s house at Tafo Nhyiayeso?

Fourthly, who his real father is?

I want Dr Kwabena Donkor to answer these questions before I will tell him what next, until then Ghanaians should not take him serious.

Kwabena Donkor is not someone Ghanaians are expecting to criticize NPP administration.

Background

Mr Awuku who happens to be the national youth organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was sworn in as chair of the YEA on Friday 15, September 2017 together with eight others to form the board of the agency.