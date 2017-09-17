SOSCV-QEN supports community initiative in public schools at Asokore Mampong

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

The Asokore Mampong branch of the ‘Quality Education Now’ (QEN) project, under the SOS Children’s Villages Ghana (SOSCV), has supported community initiative projects for public schools in the municipality to create an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning.

Among the projects were the renovations of a three- unit classroom Block at Parkoso R/C Kindergarten and Primary School and the provision of portable water and an ICT centre for the Asokore Mampong Cluster of schools.

Mr Joseph Kudjo Yane, the Project Coordinator of QEN, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said the projects were initiated by the Parents’ Teachers Association (PTA), individuals, religious bodies and the School Managements Committees (SMCs) of the various schools, as a way of dealing with some of the challenges that hinders quality education delivery in the area.

He said SOSCV- QEN has made a significant stride by increasing school enrolment in public schools in the municipality through the renovation works at the Parkoso R/C Primary schools adding that it has created a safe and friendly environment for effective teaching and learning.

Mr Yane said improper hygiene in public schools has become one major challenge for students, teaching and non- teaching staff hence the support of the community initiative in providing portable water for the Asokore Mampong cluster of schools.

He said SOSCV-QEN in ensuring development in public schools has plans of organizing fund raising workshops for stakeholders to provide them with the necessary skills to raise funds for development in the schools.

Mr Yane urged members of the PTA to often pay levies to enable the PTA embark on developmental projects that are essential to promoting good teaching and learning environment.

SOS Children’s villages Ghana is a Non- Governmental Organization with over 40 years experience in care and support of orphans and vulnerable children. They Offer long term family based care for orphans, vulnerable or abandoned children.