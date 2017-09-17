Shata Wale feels intimidated by me – Stonebwoy

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

The beef between the two Ghanaian Dancehall acts never seems to die out as Stonebwoy has claimed his rival self-proclaimed Dancehall King Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shata Wale rides on his fame for glory.

Speaking to host KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Friday, the ‘Enkulenu’ hit maker revealed he could not fathom why Shata Wale feels intimidated whenever he hears the name ‘Stonebwoy’.

He added that, it makes a lot of sense to reveal the ‘Ayoo’ song maker rides on his fame because he Shata Wale criticizes every step he makes in the entertainment industry.

“I play a very big role in his life. I don’t know why he feels intimidated. I think it makes a lot of sense to say he rides on my fame. He is putting in work as well but when I take a step he comes to say that step isn’t a step; just to get attention from the step I take. Do you not think he is riding on me…?” he queried.

Stonebwoy further quizzed that: “why isn’t it anyone else apart from Stonebwoy? I will credit him for his works because I don’t record for him and he is not popular because of me but I play a vital role in his popularity…” he maintained.

Earlier, Stonebwoy was trolled on Social Media for performing on bare plywood stage in Belgium, critics he claimed didn’t matter to him since he had performed on worst stages than that.

When asked if believed it were respective fans of Shata Wale that were behind it, he answered: “absolutely! I think his fans are behind it. Our fans always look for loopholes to use against each other. I can’t make it get to me even if it was a bare floor and I saw it as unharmful I would still perform for them…” he indicated.

According to Stonebwoy, he believes Shata Wale loves his works otherwise he wouldn’t criticize him hence he respects Shata Wale regardless.

“I respect his style an anthem. He must also know the tactics I am using. What you guys don’t know is Shata likes me so much. Why would he be talking about me all the time? You have to look at it from that kind of view…” he stressed.