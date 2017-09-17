Report extortionist headteachers for dismissal – Oppong Nkrumah urges parents

play videoKojo Oppong Nkrumah, Deputy Information Minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505674287_801_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has charged parents who are being charged illegal fees by Heads of Senior High Schools to report to the Ghana Education Service (GES) for appropriate sanctions to be taken.

His comment comes in the wake of sacking of two head teachers and interdicting of nine others for charging unapproved fees under the free SHS program.

Speaking to Accra based Okay FM Hon. Oppong Nkrumah noted that “No parent is expected to make additional payment because government is catering for all fees under the free SHS. I will urge parents who have been given additional bills to pay to approach the education Ministry for clarification.’’

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also warned that government will not deal leniently with school heads and other teaching staff whose sole aim is to sabotage the policy which is to afford over 400,000 Junior High School leavers the opportunity to access secondary education.

There have been reports that some school heads are taking extra monies from parents despite warnings from the Education Ministry that no parent is expected to make any payment in view of the implementation of the free SHS policy.

