QEN project trains GES staff on teamwork and ICT at Asokore Mampong

The Asokore Mampong location of ‘Quality Education Now’ (QEN) project under the auspices of the SOS Children’s Villages (SOSCV), Ghana has trained 34 staffs of the Ghana Education Service (GES) on teamwork and modern Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

The essence of the training was to promote teamwork among the various stakeholders in the teaching and learning environment.

The training was also to equip the staff of GES with the requisite skills in ICT to enable them meet the demands of the 21st Century.

The participants were made up of the Municipal Director of GES, Deputy Directors, Circuit Supervisors, Coordinators, Personnel and the entire office staff.

Participants were taken through practical lessons of teamwork, how to promote teamwork, qualities of a good team.

Additionally, they were also taken through the elementary applications of Microsoft office word and other computer usage applications, since most participants were novice in computer usage.

Mr Joseph Kudjo Yane, the project Coordinator of QEN Project at the Asokore Mampong project, said this is one of the many trainings programmes planned for the GES staff.

He urged participants who were already familiar with computers to advance their skills in ICT in order to stay relevant in the job market.

Mr Yane then urged the participants to support the ‘Quality Education Now’ (QEN) project to improve the quality of education in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

Madam Monica Ankrah, the Municipal Education Director, tasked them to support the QEN Project to improve the quality of education in the municipality.