PPP’s youth coordinator resigns from party; set to join NPP

Politics of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-17

The Northern Regional Secretary of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom’s Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Ibrahim Saalis has resigned from the party and set to join the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

No reason has been assigned for his resignation but in a letter to the General Secretary of the party, he states that it was as a result of numerous insurmountable challenges that have bedeviled the leadership of the party in recent times which is derailing the successes of the party and individuals in the party is among the reasons for his decision

Read details of his letter below:

I thanked you very much for your tolerance with me throughout my years of stay in the course of PPP’s political success and it has been an honor working with the rank and file of the party.

It is with a heavy heart that I write to your high office to inform you a painful decision I have taking to resign as a member of PPP. This painful decision came as a result of numerous insurmountable challenges that have bedeviled the leadership of the party in recent times which is derailing the successes of the party and individuals in the party.

I believe in oneness and in belonging to a party where every member places the party’s interest first and contribute in diverse ways to the successes of the party but this cannot be said about in PPP as some leaders of the party places their parochial interest over the interest of the party.

A time came when I realized that there is more than what we are battling for somewhere both for individuals and our dear nation at large.

I am therefore officially announcing to you that, on my own will, I wish to revoke my membership of PPP, accompanied with vacating of my post as Tamale Central youth coordinator and a member of Northern Regional Communication team. All documents at my possessions were released appropriately.

I wish to state that I will respond to your reasonable interrogations most especially relating to documentations. Wish all members serene political stay. Thank you.