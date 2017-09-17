Police prosecute teacher for vandalizing YEA property

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-09-17

They destroyed two laptop computers, printers, other vital documents <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505645035_20_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Police in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region is prosecuting a teacher engaged under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) who vandalized property of the agency.

According to reports, the suspect Abdul Rahaman with 21 others stormed the offices of YEA to seek their unpaid allowances, vandalizing the place and in the process disrupting operations at the offices.

Abdul Rahaman and his other colleagues were reportedly invited to the YEA offices by the Evaluation Officer of the Agency to come to the offices with their appointment letters and e zwich cards to rectify an anomaly that had been detected which had caused the non-payment of their allowance for seven months.

But when they got to the offices, they were informed that the Evaluation officer had been called to Kumasi for an emergency meeting, which got them angry.

They destroyed two laptop computers, printers, other vital documents, office furniture, plastic chairs and 56 louvre blades.

Officials of YEA, following the assault reported the matter to the police. Abdul Rahaman was arrested while the others fled.

Police are currently on a manhunt for the other culprits.