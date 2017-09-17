Pastors are not superhumans who can oversee more than 100 people – Duncan Williams

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Archbishop Duncan Williams has debunked the widely held perception that pastors are supposed to take full responsibility of their congregation.

According to him, pastors have the capability to cater for only 100 members.

“A pastor can only successfully pastor a hundred people. Above a hundred you can’t. Without the (home) cells, we can’t pastor you. I’m just telling you. Through the cell, we can take care of everybody. Through the cells, we can know everybody, what everybody does, be there for everybody, help one another”, he explained.

He added that there are instances whereby he is unaware of the deaths of some of his church members, due to the huge population.

“There are people who die and I don’t even know about it. If we don’t have you committed to the cell, we will never know what is going on with you”, he stated.