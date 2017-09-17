One District, One Factory: $50m animal husbandry to be established in Sekyere East

Business News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-17

The Sekyere East District Assembly in the Ashanti Region is partnering a private company, N-D Eco Limited, to establish a $50 million animal husbandry for the production of meat, milk, leather and other products.

The project will be implemented under the government’s flagship industrialization initiative dubbed One-District-One-Factory (1D1F).

The Chief Executive Officer for N-D Eco Limited, Eugene Nyarko-Danquah, told TV3 infrastructural construction will take off in December.

“We are looking at 20,000 cattle for the start with an initial amount of $50 million which we are hoping to receive by November,” he said.

He explained that the factory will serve the multi-purpose task of exploring opportunities in cattle rearing value chain.

“The factory will have a section for beef and milk production, and another section for leather production. Biogas plant will also be built to make sure the faeces of the cattle do not go waste. Additionally, a veterinary centre will be constructed to cater for veterinary services in the district,” said Mr Nyarko-Danquah.

The Paramount Chief of Asokore, Professor Nana Susubiribi Krobea Asante, has handed over a 150-acre land to the Sekyere East District Assembly for the project.

“We are all interested in development, particularly in creating employment opportunities for our youth. For this reason, we are delighted to be contributing to the government’s agenda of ‘1-District 1-Factory’ by making this land available for the animal husbandry project in our district,” said the chief.

District Chief Executive Mary Boatemaa Marfo said the project is in fulfillment of government’s promise of implementing the One-District-One-Factory policy. She added that the district is also considering partnering the private sector to establish a palm oil and banana processing factories.

To allay the fears of crop farmers in the district, the DCE emphasized the cattle rearing will be an in-house project, with no animal straying. As part of the project, a farm will be established to harvest food for the animals.

The project is expected to create employment for hundreds of residents in the Sekyere East District.