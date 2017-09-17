New Kwahuhene constructs two boreholes for the people of Abene

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-17

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505681850_404_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, the KwahuHene during his first sixty day reign has provided two mechanized boreholes at the cost of over GH¢40,000.00 to the people of Abene in an effort to help solve their water needs.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Abene in the Kwahu East District, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II said although the work on the project is 90 per cent complete, inhabitants already have access to the portable water and this was made possible with the help of Ataala.

He said unifying the inhabitants of Abene after his installation, was his priority, to ensure that peace, togetherness and tranquility prevails in the community.

To ultimately raise the image of the community to a befitting standard, Daasebre Agyapong II said he would embark on infrastructural projects such as hospitals, police station, market center and schools for the people.

This, he added, would generate a massive commerce base which would help improve the livelihood of inhabitants and as well bring development to the area.

He said inhabitants of the community are mostly farmers and would promote agriculture to ensure that farmers practice mechanized farming that would generate income for the development of Abene.

Daasebre Agyapong II said he would lobby through the District Assembly to construct good roads for the area.

To promote quality healthcare delivery to the people, he promised to regularly organize free health screening for the public especially the aged in the society.

He vowed to avail lands and provide manpower resources for the construction of ultra modern toilets facilities in the area that would generate biogas for the use of street lights.

Daasebre called on the natives of Kwahu, philanthropists and investors to extend their support to the development of Abene which happens to be the seat of paramountcy of Kwahu.