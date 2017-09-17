NDC doubts free SHS sustainability because they left empty coffers – Napo

The Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has empahsised that government will power the Free SHS programme with the Petroleum revenue.

His comment follows the minority’s position that the implementation of the policy is not lucid and not supported by a sustainable funding plan.

The Minority, led by Haruna Idrisu on Monday, raised a number of issues they believed could potentially harm the successful implementation of the programme.

Speaking on Metro T.V’s Good Evening Ghana, Dr. Opoku Prempeh said the minority’s view on the policy is not tenable, insisting that “I wasn’t expecting Haruna Iddrissu to have been leading that Press Conference”

He queried “When President Mahama was building the Schools and he promised 200 schools, did you people have any dedicated funding? Every government takes revenue…the difference between a good government and a bad government is what you use the revenue for. They decided to use the monies for things that are not relevant. They didn’t prioritize well.”

He added:” When they say sustainability, they are telling us that they left nothing in the coffers;how are we going to do this? That’s why Nana Addo is saying that the best way to put the Oil money which is also government revenue is into Secondary education. There is no developed country in the World that doesn’t have free secondary education.”