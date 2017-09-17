MP for China-Paga commended for repairing 42 boreholes

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Mr Rodulf Amenga-Etego, the Member of Parliament (MP) for China-Paga Constituency in the Upper East Region, has been lauded for repairing 42 broken down boreholes in a number of communities in the area.

Some assembly members and opinion leaders in the community commended the MP at a press Soirée held on Wednesday at China.

Some of the assembly members who lauded the MP’s initiative included Mr Maxwell Apana, the Assembly Member for Lungu Electoral Area and Mr Solomon Turati, Assembly Member for Asunia Electoral Area.

They said before the intervention, it was very difficult for them to access portable water and this compelled women and children from various communities to travel far distances in search of water.

Interacting with the media, the MP who is also a lawyer, said improving Water, Hygiene and Sanitation (WASH), Health, Education and Agriculture in the area were among his topmost development agenda.

Mr Amenga-Etego said many of the communities in the constituency lacked portable drinking water adding that he conducted an assessment on the water needs in these communities and realized that 52 boreholes had broken down in some of the communities and this prompted him to work on 42 broken down boreholes.

He said he was into discussions with the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Mr Kofi Adda, to ensure that the remaining communities and CHPS compounds that lacked portable drinking water also got their share.

Mr Amenga-Etego promised to provide CHPS Compounds with basic equipment such as beds, BP apparatuses, furniture, among others.

He said GH¢60,000.00 has also being earmarked from his Common Fund and the GET Fund to needy but brilliant students in the constituency and said there are plans to build libraries in the constituency and furnish them with ICT for students and teachers in the area to patronize.

He said there are plans to institute capacity building programmes for farmers on farm inputs application such as the application of fertilizer, insecticides and weedicides as well as train them on how to manage post-harvest loses.

“So far about 150 Knapsack spraying machines have been procured and distributed to some farmers and others are also on the way to be distributed later”, the MP said.

Mr Ayinwuuni Ebenezer, a Community member on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the MP for consistently being in touch with the people and pledged to support the MP and his administration.