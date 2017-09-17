MMDCEs must leave the comfort of their offices and work – Peter Mensah

Politics of Sunday, 17 September 2017

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Techiman North, Peter Mensah has challenged fellow Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to leave the comfort of their offices onto the field in order to let people feel their work on the ground.

In the fight against corruption to pave way for both students and parents to feel the best in the ‘Free SHS’ policy rolled by government this academic year, Mr Peter Mensha observed that their outreach programme on the field when done tremendously well will help since some school heads are bent on sabotaging the policy.

Mr Mensah who was seen visiting a number SHS in his district to make sure his people get the best from the new policy, revealed on Otec Fm that since the commencement of the policy, he has always visited schools to ensure headmasters do the right thing.

According to him, on one of such visits, he received complaints from a headmaster trying to take extra monies from them.

“The parents told me a head teacher was charging GHC 30.00, so I had to rush there. After I confronted the headmaster, he admitted what the parent earlier told me was true. I have ordered him to refund the money back to the parents he cheated. I also supervised the payment as well to make sure he did the right thing”. Mr Mensah said.

“The headmaster told me the money would be used to open files for the children and also get them their prospectus, but all these items were being paid by government already”, he revealed.