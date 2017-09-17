LIVE UPDATES: Man United 4-0 Everton (FT)

Lukaku faces his former club Everton <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505667871_460_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Welcome to the second part of our Super Sunday coverage of the English Premier League. Chelsea and Arsenal played out a goalless draw, and now we have Manchester United up against Everton.

The sub-plots are many but first here’s what you need to know.



Manchester United have made their best start to a Premier League season (after four games) since Sir Alex Ferguson departed.

They go into the weekend top of the Premier League and have already spent more nights top of the tree this season (34 up to an including Friday night) than in the previous four seasons combined (16), since the departure of Ferguson.

Hope has sprung eternal that United could sustain their strong early season form, although Jose Mourinho has never beaten Ronald Koeman as a manager in five meetings between the two.

Confidence could be low within the away ranks though after back-to-back 3-0 defeats (Tottenham and Atalanta) with Koeman criticising the team’s attitude in the surprise thrashing in Italy.

Rooney returns to Old Trafford where he scored plenty of goals for United but how will he be received now that he comes as an opponent.

