LIVE UPDATES: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal [FT]

2017-09-17

In six years, Arsene Wenger and his Arsenal charges have travelled to Stamford Bridge and have always come up short and without victory. But the Frenchman is hoping that their recent victories over Chelsea in the FA Cup final and the Community Shield will spur his team on in this epic clash.

There is intense pressure on Wenger whose Arsenal side have not won any of the last 13 Premier League away games against last season’s top-six teams.

In fact, Wenger last tasted victory on the road against one of the big boys nearly 1000 days ago when they saw off Manchester City 2-0 in 2015.

This season, the Gunners have already suffered two straight league defeats on the road against Liverpool and Stoke and another defeat this afternoon against Chelsea will only add to the pressure.

Chelsea, the Premier League champions have recovered nicely since their opening weekend defeat at home to Burnley.

Victories against Tottenham, Everton and Leicester followed which have put Antonio Conte’s men in a strong position going into this intriguing clash.