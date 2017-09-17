Jordan Ayew’s Swansea City frustrates Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley

Sports News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-17

Jordan Ayew’s Swansea frustrated Tottenham to ensure the home side’s Wembley woes continue as Spurs were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Tottenham thought they should have been awarded a penalty in the dying stages when Serge Aurier seemed to have been brought down inside the area by Jordan Ayew, but Mike Dean booked the full-back for handball.

Harry Kane hit the crossbar in the second half and Spurs could have had a penalty when Martin Olsson touched the ball with his hand, but Swansea dug in for a hard-earned point.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs looked to have turned a corner at their new base with Wednesday’s pulsating Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund, but this result means they are winless at Wembley in the league this season.

At White Hart Lane last term, Tottenham took 18 points out of 18 against the division’s bottom six — a group that included Swansea and Burnley — and that ruthlessness was key to their title challenge.

But this time around, Swansea and Burnley have left Wembley with a point, while Chelsea snatched all three.

Pochettino threw on Llorente for his league debut in the hope of a winner against his former club, but only another penalty claim roused the crowd late on.

This time substitute Serge Aurier broke away from Jordan Ayew and into the box before falling to the ground, but the full-back seemed to trip more over his own feet than have been a victim of any contact from his opponent.

It summed up Tottenham’s frustrating evening.