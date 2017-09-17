Grace For Impact embarks on a free medical outreach in Ga West

An international non-governmental organization Grace For Impart on Wednesday 13th September, embarked on a 2 day medical outreach at Medie and Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality.

The NGO in its effort to assist the Municipality, partnered with M&D Clinic to offer free health screening ranging on Malaria, Dental, Eye and general health issues that affect livelihood in the Municipality.

*Malaria*

About 100 of the patients tested positive for Malaria and were all treated on the spot. There were four severe cases of malaria infection with Children that were also admitted and put on treatment all paid for by Grace for Impact. The most severe was an 8 month old baby boy that tested positive for malaria and was admitted and treated by Grace.

*Dental*

About 90% of the patients that showed up had severe dental complications (bad odor, damaged tooth, Cavities, broken teeth, root canal infections, missing teeth) and 50% of them were treated. 25 patients had tooth replacements, 120 had their tooth cleaned and filled.

All patients were given a gift pack of toothbrush, tooth paste and medicated soap.

*Eye*

Grace brought in 800 reading glasses for adults. About 200 of those were distributed to patients with severe eye impairment and reading problems.

*Drugs*

Grace also procured and distributed over 50,000 capsules of drugs such as pain relievers, malaria treatment, vitamins, multi – vitamins, dewormers, eye and ear drops, and anti-biotics ) to 90% of the patients as were prescribed by the medical doctors on the outreach.

The CEO of the NGO, Ms. Amanda Childress addressing the media said: “the community was chosen as an intervention site by the NGO because of the perceived and identified need of medical health care. That notwithstanding the fact that the community is within the Country’s Capital, there are serious health issues affecting livelihood which needed to be addressed.”

Mr. Kofi Boafo, the country Coordinator of the NGO also added that, “good health play a major role in the development of the country and government needs NGOs and philanthropists to support it develop the country through activities such as this.”

He also thanked the Municipal Assembly for the support offered them before and during the health screening.