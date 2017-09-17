Ghana Business Expatriates awards launched

Business News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: GNA

2017-09-17

The Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with Millennium Excellence Foundation has instituted a biannual Ghana Business Expatriates Awards to honour expatriates businesses for their immense contribution to the development of the economy.

The Awards is in recognition of the contribution of expatriates towards economic growth and foreign direct investments into the country.



Mr Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, speaking at the launch of the awards, said government’s priority is to make Ghana the most attractive investment destination in Africa.

He said government has established measures that would continue to create a congenial environment for the development and growth of business in Ghana.



“Ghana used to be one of the top performing countries on the 10 indicators of Doing Business Index of the World Market, but unfortunately we have slipped back so badly that we are now 108 on this index.

“We have a comprehensive programme for improving the business regulatory environment and one of this is to take action and implement reforms in the 10 indicators of Doing Business Index of the World Market to move from where we are to occupy the first position”, Mr Kyerematen said.

He said government would also introduce an electronic register of business regulations, procedures and processes to document all regulations pertaining to businesses.



“We will also make sure that every department of the agency has a Regulatory Impact Assessment Programme to measure potential impacts of reforms on industries before adding to the register, to improve business activities’’, Mr Kyerematen said.

Mr Carl Richards, the Director of Millennium Excellence Foundation, said the awards would celebrate the enormous contributions of the expatriate community.



Mr Ashok Mohanani, the Executive Director of Poly Group of Companies in Ghana, speaking on behalf of the expatriate community, commended the organisers of the awards for the initiative.

He extolled Ghana for sustaining its political stability for companies to thrive.



The maiden award is expected to take place in October 2017.