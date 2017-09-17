Ghana beats Mali to make WAFU semifinals

Sports News of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-16

The Black Stars B became the first team to qualify to the semi-finals of the ongoing WAFU competition after a narrow 1-0 win over Mali on Saturday.

A second-half long-range strike from Winful Cobbinah was enough for the Ghanaians to pick the maximum three points to top Group A with six points with one game to spare.

The Malians were the better team in the first 45 minutes but the Ghanaians turned the game around in the second half with quick and swift attacking display.

Twum got the opportunity to put the Black Stars ahead in the 53rd minute but his shot was tipped over the bar by the Malian goalkeeper.

One minute after, Mali missed an opportunity to take the lead when the Ghanaian goalie spilled a ball in his own yard. With the yawning net begging for the ball, a wasteful Malian player blasted the ball wide.

Winful Cobbinah got the only goal of the match in the 73rd minute with a left footed strike outside the box that sent the fans at the Cape Coast stadium into ecstasy.

The Black Stars could have doubled their lead when Kizito looped a ball over the onrushing Malian goalkeeper but a defender headed the ball away for a corner.

The corner could have resulted in the second goal when Atinga’s header beat the goalkeeper. However, a Malian defender cleared the ball from the line to prevent what would have been a second goal to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

Ghana will play Nigeria in their last group game on Monday, 18 September 2017.