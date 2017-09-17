Four die after canoe capsizes on White Volta

Four men have died after a canoe transporting them across the White Volta to offer Friday prayers at Binbinni in the West Mamprusi district of the Northern region capsized.

The deceased, all farmers were returning from their farms when the boat owner lost a paddle. Their bodies were retrieved following hours of search.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) reveals that the boat was leaking terribly while the owner used a machete to paddle the boat.

Due to the strong current, water filled the boat quickly causing it to capsize.

Three of the deceased have since been buried while the fourth whose body was retrieved yesterday has been given to the family members for burial.