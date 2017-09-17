Founders Day will be August 4, September 21st to honour Nkrumah’s memory

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

President Nana Akufo-Addo is to propose legislation to designate August 4 as Founders Day.

The birthday of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, on September 21, will be observed as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial day.

Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday was originally observed as Founder’s Day. This is according to a Statement from the Presidency’s Director of Communications, Eugine Arhin.

The statement acknowledged Dr. Nkrumah’s standing in Ghanaian history and said” it is entirely appropriate that we commemorate him for that role, by designating his birthday as the permanent day of his remembrance.”

“The President has, therefore, decided to propose legislation to Parliament to designate 4th August as FOUNDERS DAY, and 21st September as KWAME NKRUMAH MEMORIAL DAY, both of which will be observed as public holidays.”

“…In the meantime, the President has issued an Executive Instrument to commemorate this year’s celebration of KWAME NKRUMAH MEMORIAL DAY as a public holiday,” the statement added.