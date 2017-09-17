Former MCE for Awutu Senya East secures Free SHS admission for child

Former Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Nuhu Adams under the esrtwhile John Mahama administration has commended the ruling New Patriotic Party for the Free Senior High School policy.

The defeated Parliamentary Candidate for the Awutu East constituency last Monday, September 11, was seen in queue to secure admission for his ward.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday September 12, launched the government’s much touted flagship education program, Free Senior High School which has taken off countrywide.

The event was held at the premises of the West Africa Senior High School at Adenta in Accra.

A total of over 400,000 students are expected to benefit from the programme that excludes them from paying fees including admission, examination and utility fees.

The President stated that his administration has decided to invest the nation’s resources in the Ghanaian children to ensure the country has a better future.