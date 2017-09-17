Fire guts VIP bus en route to Kumasi; 29 escape death

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-09-17

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded in the incident <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505676176_48_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A VIP bus en route to the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi caught when it developed a mechanical fault in a town near Nkawkaw Sunday

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded in the incident.

A passenger, Kwabena Nyarko told Adom News a bread seller alert the driver of an unusual smoke billowing out of the car.

Alarmed by the incident, the driver decided to stop and urged all passengers to get off the bus, he added.

When the passengers got down, Kwabena Nyarko said the back tyre exploded but the fire extinguishers’ they had could not bring the fire under control.

The witness said the passengers numbering more than 29 all escaped unhurt.

Although the Ghana Fire Service was called to intervene, the witness said it took them more than 30 minutes to get to the scene.

Mr. Nyarko said even though the fire men were able to put out the fire, there was little to salvage from the bus.

“All the passengers on bound the VIP bus lot their belongings” he stated.

Play attached audio for more