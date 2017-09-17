Dilapidated police station to be shutdown at Manya Krobo

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-17

David Asante-Apeatu, IGP <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505662792_164_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly and the Police Administration are planning to shut down indefinitely, the ramshackle Sekesua Police Station in the Eastern region.

The Police station has become a death trap putting lives of Police personnel working there in danger.

A Police officer working at the facility told Starr news on the condition of anonymity that, “the Police station is in near collapse. Our lives are in danger. We don’t feel comfortable working here at all, the Police station can collapse anytime”.

The District Chief Executive for Upper Manya Krobo, Felix Odjao Nartey addressing the Assembly on the matter said arrangement is far advanced to close down the Police station indefinitely.

“It is my desire to inform the House about a very unfortunate situation in which the Sekesua Police Station is finding itself .The information which reached my office and that of the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister indicated that, arrangement have reached the advance stage to close down indefinitely the Sekesua Police Station,” the DCE Said.

“I have personally inspected the station and I must confess that the condition under which the personnel work is nothing to write home about,” he added. He continued, “It will be suicidal if we should allow the station to fold up.

I am pleased to inform you that the Deputy Regional Minister is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the station is not closed down. Two landlords have offered us land for the relocation of the station and a Good Samaritan has also offered to arrange for some fabrications for the construction of the new station.”

The impending closure of the station will affect security of the community and other surrounding villages, rendering traders who troop to the community during market days vulnerable to armed robbery.