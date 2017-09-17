Chiefs, culture are key to Ghana’s development – Dr Bawumia

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: Veep Media

2017-09-17

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Vice President <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505661532_63_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia has underscored the key role played by chiefs in the national development agenda.

He has also reiterated the importance of understanding and appreciating the significant contribution a people’s culture plays in shaping their future.

The Vice President made the observations on Saturday, September 16, when he joined the Chiefs and people of Asogli state in the Volta region to celebrate this year’s Yam festival.

It was under the theme “The role of Tradition and Culture in Governance and Development”.

The Festival is used to thank God, the gods and ancestors for a bumper harvest, and as an occasion to offer prayers for good health and prosperity for all.

Addressing the gathering at the Ho Jubilee park, the Vice President, who was the special guest, noted that, development cannot ignore culture in the quest to develop, and the traditional communal spirit that caused our forefathers to live in unison as one another’s keeper is needed today in order to combat crime and foster unity to facilitate development.

Dr. Bawumia also assured the people that, the Nana Akufo-Addo government will bring more developmental projects to their doorsteps.

“Government will complete the Eastern corridor road construction, and other road networks in the region…” he pledged.

He enumerated some of the achievements of the young New Patriotic Party government.

“The NPP government has chalked a lot of successes just within nine(9) months in office.The Free SHS programme has started in earnest, the National Identification Card project started yesterday, the digital addressing system process has started….” he indicated.

Dr. Bawumia appealed to the Chiefs to continue being agents of development across the country.

On behalf of the Asogli state, AgbogbomefiaTogbeAfede XIV he stressed the importance of different tribes and ethnic groups living in harmony. He emphasised the need for good governance, tolerance, and hard work in order to assure individual and national development.

The Vice President was accompanied by Dr. Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional minister; Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance minister; Hon.IsaacAsiamah, Youth and Sports minister; Mr. John Peter Amewu, Lands and Natural resources minister and other government officials and citizens of Asogli state.