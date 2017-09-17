Brakwa initiates four-year development plan

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

The Town Development Committee (TDC) and people of Brakwa in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region, have initiated a four-year development plan to help enhance their standard of living.

This was announced at a durbar of the Brakwa Community held to receive the newly appointed District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Isaac Odoom, who was on a familiarization tour of the District.

Mr Odoom told the gathering that any community that encountered insecurity was bound to experience lack of progress and development and appealed to communities that had protracted chieftaincy concerns to resolve them in order to ensure unity and co-operation in the society.

The DCE pledged the assembly’s commitment to supply 30 bags of cement and two packets of corrugated roofing sheets for the renovation of the Islamic “B” School.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency shortly after the programme, Abusuapanyin Francis Kofi Amankrah, Secretary for the T. D. C., said the plan included upgrading the community’s clinic to a polyclinic; tarring of Ohenbronso by-pass to link Abrodiase tarred road; construction of a community library and the renovation of the Islamic “B” School.

Abusuapanyin Amankrah said the town has “grown” and that the TDC was working hard to involve the district assembly and other stakeholders to extend electricity, KVIP toilets and potable water to those areas.

He said since the people are mostly subsistence farmers, levying them on development projects was worrying and appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture to post a permanent resident officer of Cocoa Health Extension Division (CHED) of the COCOBOD to Brakwa.

He also appealed to the Ministry of Education to endeavour to provide a bungalow for the headmistress of the Brakwa Senior Secondary/Technical School (BRASTECH). Among the communities visited by the DCE were Kokoso, Fosuansa, Jamra, Towoboase, Amanor, Asantem, Ofabir, Abandan, Afofosu, Asuokoo, Ogonaso, Otabilkwaa, Eshiem and Petukyer.

In attendance were Nana Yaa Asantewaa, III, Queenmother of Brakwa, Nana Kofi Nkonguah, the regent, stool elders and the four assembly members of the electoral areas, among others.