Bawumia celebrates Asogli Yam festival in Ho

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday joined the chiefs and people of the Asogli state in the Volta Regional capital, Ho to climax their annual Yam Festival celebrations.

The festival which is a rallying point for all Asogli citizens has also become a big tourist attraction for many local and foreign revelers, because of its uniquely rich cultural dexterity.

The vice President, accompanied by government functionaries, including Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta paid homage to the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state, the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, at the grand durbar held at the Ho Jubilee park.

Other members of his delegation include, Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, Lands Minister, John Peter Ameku, Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa with his deputy, Maxwell Blagdzi, Deputy Information minister, Perry Okudzeto, among others.

Dr. Bawumia addressing the gathering, underscored the importance of chieftaincy and culture in the governance structure of the country and urged traditional leaders to imbibe the values of civic responsibility among the youth through positive cultural practices.

He also called for support for the government, which is on course to deliver progress to all sectors of the country.

Dr. Bawumia however assured of government’s commitment to completing all ongoing infrastructure project in the Volta region, especially the Eastern corridor road project.

Togbe Afede in his speech urged Ghanaians to embrace hard work and eschew corrupt tendencies, which is bane for underdevelopment.

He said God would not reward laziness and mediocrity, and as such entreated citizens explore available opportunities to put their hands to work.



Togbe Afede also indicated that, the House of Chiefs is evolving to remain relevant and meet the exigencies of the modern era.

The house, according to him would have regular engagement with various ministries on their plans to ensure even development in the country.

The 2017 Asogli state festival durbar, which was on the theme, ‘The role of tradition and culture in Governance and Development,’ was graced by many dignitaries including traditional rulers from all parts of the country as well as neighbouring Togo, Bennin, Cameroun and Uganda.