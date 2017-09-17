Awuku’s appointment as YEA board chair apt – PNC youth

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-17

Sammy Awuku <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505685068_766_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The youth wing of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) has lauded as apt the appointment of Sammy Awuku as the board chairman of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

The board which was inaugurated on Friday, September 15, 2017 comprises Sammy Awuku, Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffour, Lawyer Bright Justin Kodua Frimpong, the acting CEO of the agency, and Lawyer Bright Wireko Brobbery, deputy Minister for employment and labour relations.

Other members include Emmanuel Sin Nyet Asigri (AG. CEO of the National Youth Authority) and a Forensic auditor, Mr James Quarshie.

“This appointment is testament to the soaring and ever-growing potentials of the Ghanaian youth.

This singular decision by the President of the Republic would inspire and motivate the teeming youth of Ghana to strive to add value to themselves so as to gain recognition to contribute significantly to Nation-building,” said Issahaque Awudulai, National Youth Organizer of the PNC in a congratulatory statement Sunday.

Moving forward, the PNC’s youth wing implored Mr. Awuku who is also the National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) “to work diligently to vindicate the confidence reposed in him as well as the Youth of Ghana.”

“In the same vein, we call on the other members of the Board as well as the Management of the Youth Employment Agency to offer Mr Awuku the needed support and co-operation for the Board to deliver on its mandate of providing employment opportunities as well as employable skills to the Ghanaian Youth,” they added.

Meanwhile, according to Former minister for Power Dr. Kwabena Donkor Mr. Awuku is not fit for the position.

In a statement, he questioned the suitability of Mr. Awuku for the post and appealed to the president to reconsider the decision.

“While recognizing that Sammy Awuku is a young man with leadership potential, he at the present moment does not meet the requirements for the position of Board Chair of YEA. Both the letter and spirit of the law is very clear. Act 887, the Youth Employment Agency Act, 2015 states ‘a person of recognized standing and experience in administration and human resource development or training as the chairperson’ Act 887 Sect 4, subsection 1a.

“While Sammy Awuku may qualify to chair other Boards without this specific provision, appointing him to Chair the YEA is an error. And I humbly call on His Excellency the President to rectify this error,” he wrote.

However, Mr. Awuku at his swearing noted that: “As a board we are determined to ensure every Ghanaian youth gets a fair opportunity of being employed by the agency. We will not discriminate on the basis of one’s colour, religion, political persuasion or economic status.

We shall rigorously encourage participation of youth with special needs (physically challenged or disabled) whom because of their circumstances are not gainfully employed in any venture.”