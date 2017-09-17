Avoid violent behaviours, youth urged

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-17

Bishop Dr. Fred Agogo, Commander, International Church Call, (ICC) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505683741_283_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Bishop Dr. Fred Agogo, Commander, International Church Call, (ICC), has called on the youth to refrain from all forms of violent behaviours.

He said such behaviours would not promote the democratic development of the country, adding that “we must resolve to do everything possible and necessary to lend our quota to develop our nation”.

Bishop Agogo was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Akim Oda in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Bishop Agogo, a former Principal of the Bible College of Ghana, said that nation-building needed the collective effort of the citizenry, to help achieve the required impact.

He urged all to abide by the principles and values that have sustained national peace adding ensuring a peaceful atmosphere and credible socialization is a civic responsibility that every patriotic citizen is expected to play.

Bishop Agogo said the country needs a peaceful atmosphere which, according to him, is the pre-requisite for the growth of multi-party democracy.

He said there was the need to inculcate in the youth the spirit of patriotism, so that they would have the nation at heart when they take over the mandate of leadership.

Bishop Agogo also called on Ghanaians to see themselves as one people and not to allow anything to divide them.