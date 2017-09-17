Ambulance dispatched to convey accident victims crashes

An ambulance dispatched from Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua to convey seven (7) critically injured accident victims at Atua Government Hospital has been involved in an accident.

The vehicle reportedly crashed with a recalcitrant taxi driver which failed to pave way for the ambulance while the siren was on.

According to an eyewitness “the ambulance suffered damages rendering it immovable hence towed to mechanic shop.”

He said the victims are in critical condition and needs to be conveyed to Accra for emergency attention.

Eastern Region has only one working ambulance and as a result medical doctors always struggle to get ambulance to convey the accident victims.

Five mourners died while seven others are in critical condition in a fatal accident Friday at Ayermesu, a community along the Odumase to Asesewa highway in the Eastern region.

The injured were rushed to Atua Government Hospital for emergency care but have been referred to Korle -Bu Teaching Hospital while the bodies have been deposited at the morgue.

The accident occurred when a Hyundai Vehicle with registration number GE 7742-11 was conveying the mourners to a Mortuary to carry a corpse for burial and funeral rite but ran into a stationery Rino truck with registration AS 2253-12 at a sharp curve at Ayermasu which is an accident prone area.

According to a witness , “the driver and other 4 people died on the spot. The passengers on board the Hyundai Vehicle were from the same family from Odumase going to Asesewa for the dead body of a family member when they met their untimely death.”

He added that, ” the spoilt vehicle was parked without warning signs at Ayermesu Curve on the Odumase to Asesewa highway killing 5 people and other 7 people in critical condition receiving treatment at Atua Government Hospital.”