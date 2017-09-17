Akufo-Addo first to receive NIA’s Ghana card

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday, September 15, 2015 registered under the new National Identification system to become the first citizen to get the new Ghana card.

The National Identification Authority has begun the process to capture the biometric data of all Ghanaian citizens countrywide.

At a brief ceremony before registering for his own new national ID card, President Akufo-Addo intimated that the renewed system was crucial in the management and development of the country.

Meanwhile, the President has sworn in eight members of the governing board of the NIA at its headquarters, charging them to work with utmost integrity and professionalism.