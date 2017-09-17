Ablekuma Central MP supports students

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Honourable Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, has honoured students in his constituency who excelled in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The beneficiaries are students who attended public junior high schools and obtained single digit grades.

For their packages, the sixty (60) students took home GHc100 each, provisions and educational materials.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony in Accra, the MP said the initiative was in fulfillment of an earlier promise he made to the students before they began the BECE in April this year.

“Before the students began their BECE, I promised to honour them if they perform well. I’m so touched that the beneficiaries did so well that I have decided to motivate them so that when they enrol at the SHS, they will continue to do their best,” Mr. Nartey said.

According to him, the decision to motivate the students from the public schools was to dispel the notion that government schools do not do well at the basic level.

He said with the free SHS policy, it was important for every student, irrespective of their parents’ financial status were encouraged to benefit from the initiative.

“I have decided as MP to set my priority on education and to ensure that quality education is given to children in the constituency,” he said.

The parents of students who benefited from the Member of Parliament’s support were thankful to the lawmaker.

The MP subsequently donated 120,000 branded exercise books to all students in the Ablekuma Central Constituency during his tour to all public schools on first day at school.