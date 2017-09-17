5 mourners dead, 7 injured in a fatal accident at Odumase Krobo

Five mourners have been confirmed dead while seven others are in critical condition in a fatal accident at Ayermesu, a community along the Odumase to Asesewa highway in the Eastern region.

The injured have been rushed to Atua Government Hospital for emergency care while the bodies have been deposited at the morgue.

The accident occurred when a Hyundai vehicle with registration number GE 7742-11 was conveying the mourners to a Mortuary to carry a corpse for burial and funeral rite but ran into a stationery Rino truck with registration AS 2253-12 at a sharp curve at Ayermasu which is an accident prone area.



According to a witness, “the driver and other 4 people died on the spot. The passengers on board the Hyundai vehicle were from the same family from Odumase going to Asesewa for the dead body of a family member when they met their untimely death.”



He added that,” the broken down vehicle was parked without warning signs at Ayermesu Curve on the Odumase to Asesewa highway killing 5 people and other 7 people in critical condition receiving treatment at Atua Government Hospital.”

By: Kasapafmonline.com/Kojo Ansah

Picture credit: LEYLA images